The easiest way to nurture backyard birds is also the best.
Heather Evans
Humane, beautiful, budget-friendly ways to protect vegetable gardens from wildlife
Even a fire escape can help bring lightning bugs back if you plant keystone species.
Heather Evans
January 2023

Forget mow and blow; propagating native plants is the new, new thing.
Heather Evans
Including new bipartisan legislation to restore native vegetation. Now that's wild.
Heather Evans
With a short glossary of ecological landscaping terms: exotic, naturalized, invasive, etc.
Heather Evans
Think big, even if your yard is small, to deliver outsized experiences.
Heather Evans
Lawns and rose gardens can become sustainable — financially, environmentally, and ecologically.
Heather Evans
December 2022

Addressing the dilemma of lawn in the ecological landscape
Heather Evans
Plus, teaching the wisdom (and joy) of being wrong and experiments with mosquitoes.
Heather Evans
These London window boxes signal unrealistic expectations and horticultural imperialism.
Heather Evans
Drought-tolerant Santa Fe natives complete this masterpiece inspired by venerable Japanese designs.
Heather Evans
