Dear Avant Gardener
You Can Feed More Birds
The easiest way to nurture backyard birds is also the best.
Heather Evans
Feb 21
Advice About Deer Fences
Humane, beautiful, budget-friendly ways to protect vegetable gardens from wildlife
Feb 14
Remember When Fireflies Lit Summer Nights?
Even a fire escape can help bring lightning bugs back if you plant keystone species.
Heather Evans
Feb 7
January 2023
How to Save Money with Winter Sowing
Forget mow and blow; propagating native plants is the new, new thing.
Heather Evans
Jan 31
Celebrating 6 Months with 6 Rewilding Success Stories
Including new bipartisan legislation to restore native vegetation. Now that's wild.
Heather Evans
Jan 24
Defining “Native Plant” and Why It’s Important
With a short glossary of ecological landscaping terms: exotic, naturalized, invasive, etc.
Heather Evans
Jan 17
3 Steps to a Master Plan for Your Property
Think big, even if your yard is small, to deliver outsized experiences.
Heather Evans
Jan 10
How to Save Water in Your Garden
Lawns and rose gardens can become sustainable — financially, environmentally, and ecologically.
Heather Evans
Jan 3
December 2022
Love, Hate & 9 Lawn Questions
Addressing the dilemma of lawn in the ecological landscape
Heather Evans
Dec 27, 2022
Kids Will Love Nature if You Do These 10 Things
Plus, teaching the wisdom (and joy) of being wrong and experiments with mosquitoes.
Heather Evans
Dec 20, 2022
Why I Resent English Gardening
These London window boxes signal unrealistic expectations and horticultural imperialism.
Heather Evans
Dec 13, 2022
Can You Honor a Traditional Japanese Dry River Garden with Native Plants?
Drought-tolerant Santa Fe natives complete this masterpiece inspired by venerable Japanese designs.
Heather Evans
Dec 6, 2022
