Where are you on the journey from a traditional turf to an ecological landscape? What's your current goal or challenge? I'm always looking for real-life conundrums for Dear Avant Gardener and hope this chat will inspire you to share yours.

Please join me on Dear Avant Gardener subscriber chat so we can spitball this topic. This is a conversation space in the Substack app that I set up exclusively for my subscribers — kind of like a group chat or live hangout. In the future, I’ll post additional short prompts so you can jump into the discussion.

To join our chat, you’ll need to download the Substack app, now available for both iOS and Android. Chats are sent via the app, not email, so turn on push notifications so you don’t miss conversation as it happens.

Looking forward to hearing your thoughts,

— The Avant Gardener

How to get started

Download the app by clicking this link or the button below. Substack Chat is now available on both iOS and Android.

Get app

Open the app and tap the Chat icon. It looks like two bubbles in the bottom bar, and you’ll see a row for my chat inside.

That’s it! Jump into my thread to say hi, and if you have any issues, check out Substack’s FAQ.

Join chat