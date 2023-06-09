Dear superlative subscriber,

Dear Avant Gardener currently lands in your inbox every Tuesday at 6:30 am Eastern Time. Does that work for you? I’d like to send the weekly column on the day you’d most like to receive ecological advice and inspiration.

Please tell me which day you prefer by completing this one-question survey:

I always so appreciate your feedback. If you have additional comments or suggestions, please reply to this email directly.

Wishing you a buzzing, blooming day!

— The Avant Gardener